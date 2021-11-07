PICS: Neetu Kapoor strikes the thumbs up pose just like son Ranbir Kapoor as they step out with Alia Bhatt

It was an eventful start to an otherwise lazy Sunday for Neetu Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt as they were snapped visiting their family bungalow where construction is currently underway. The trio have often been spotted visiting the space for routine inspections and today was no different. The bungalow which is located in the heart of Mumbai's suburbs has been under construction for a long time.

On Sunday, Neetu, Ranbir and Alia were snapped making a brief visit. While leaving, Ranbir and Neetu waved out to the paparazzi. However, it was Neetu's thumbs up pose tat caught our eye. The senior actress, while making her way to the car, struck the thumbs up pose just like her son Ranbir Kapoor. Oddly enough, Neetu's body language also was similar to Ranbir's when the actor strikes the same pose.

Check out Neetu, Ranbir and Alia's photos below:

