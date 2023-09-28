PICS: Neetu Kapoor wishes ‘Raha’s papa’ Ranbir Kapoor on his birthday; don't miss cute wedding frame

Around 40 years ago, actors Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Singh were blessed with a baby boy they named Ranbir Kapoor. Today (September 28), the younger brother of interior and fashion designer Riddhima Sahni, celebrates his birthday. Taking to her social media, Ranbir's mother gave a peek into the midnight celebrations of the Rockstar actor. The inside images also have a reference to his wife Alia Bhatt and their daughter Raha.

Neetu Kapoor wishes Ranbir Kapoor on his birthday

Actress Neetu Kapoor is on cloud nine as her son celebrates his birthday today. Hence, taking to Instagram, she gave a sneak peek into the midnight surprise they threw for Ranbir Kapoor to bring in his birthday. The picture showed a table beautifully decorated with roses. It also has two birthday cakes on it. Upon zooming in on one of them, we saw ‘Happy Birthday Raha’s papa’ written on it. A cute little photo frame with his wedding picture was also kept on the table. Sharing the images, Neetu penned, “Birthday celebration with my most special.” She also posted another picture on her Instagram stories wishing Ranbir on his birthday. Captioning it, she wrote, “Happy Birthday (heart emoji) feel grateful for this special human being.”

Sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni wishes Ranbir Kapoor

Ranbir’s sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni wasn’t behind in wishing her little brother on his big day. The celebrity posted multiple unseen visuals, some from their childhood and others from Ranbir and Alia’s wedding. The first video she posted on her IG stories had a black-and-white image of both Ranbir and Riddhima sitting on the lap of their grandfather Raj Kapoor. This was followed by another pic of the couple twinning in traditional wear. The next one was of the siblings having fun during Ranbir and Alia’s sangeet ceremony. She posted another picture from his baraat. She added another picture to her stories where a younger Ranbir had a baby on his lap. Sharing all these wonderful memories, Riddhima penned, “Happy happiest birthday Rans! May this special day in your life be beautiful, full of love, laughter and happiness. I promise to bug you forever. #reallifetomandjerry #brothersisterlove.”

