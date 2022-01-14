PICS: Neha Dhupia and Angad, Kabir Khan and Mini were LIT baraatis at Vicky Kaushal & Katrina Kaif's wedding

It has been over a month since Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif's wedding and we have barely seen any inside photos, apart from the ones shared by the bride and groom. On Friday, Neha Dhupia shared some special photos from the wedding ceremony and it is all things happy and beautiful.

In the photos, Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi can be seen posing for the cameras in their ethnic best. With rose petals scattered around, the photos simply look stunning. Not just husband and wife, Neha also gave a glimpse of Vicky's extended entourage. Neha can be seen posing with the girl gang as they all can be seen wearing similar shades of white and ivory.

The girl gang also features Mini Mathur. Neha also shared a photo with director Kabir Khan who looks dapper in a black and gold sherwani. Neha proudly called their gang the 'baraatis' and we have to say they indeed are lit baraatis. Neha's caption for the photo read, "#throwback … #baraatis be like… for the love of #Vicky and #katrina." Neha also credited celeb photographer Joseph Radhik for the pictures.

Within a month of their wedding, Vicky and Katrina have already celebrated Christmas and Lohri. To celebrate one month since they tied the knot, Katrina flew to Indore to be with Vicky where he's shooting. The newlyweds also celebrated their first Lohri together and their intimate celebration was simply heartwarming.

