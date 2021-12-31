PICS: Neha Dhupia kisses Angad Bedi as the couple gears up to welcome New Year 2022 with gratitude

Bollywood stars are ringing in New Year with grand celebrations along with their loved ones. From Deepika Padukone to Alia Bhatt to Kareena Kapoor, actors have blessed our feeds with glimpses of their glamorous, fun-filled New Year’s eve. Amid this, Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi along with their family jetted off to Goa a few days back to welcome New Year 2022. Now on New Year’s eve, Neha took to her social media handle and treated her fans with adorable family pictures. While sharing the pictures, the actress said she has no regrets only gratitude as she bids goodbye to 2021 and welcomes 2022.

In the photographs, Neha shared glimpses of her fun family vacation. Among the eight pictures, one showed a beautiful liplock moment between Neha and Angad. The ‘De Dana Dan’ actress can be seen donning a black and white jumpsuit, while Angad sported a t-shirt with shorts. Another picture featured their kids and parents together. As soon as Neha shared the post, her fans showered love and best wishes in the comment section. One of the users wrote, “Neha mam you are my favorite.” Another social media user wrote, “Hope this year turns out to be the best year of your life and your family too. Happy new year!”

Take a look:

For the uninitiated, Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi tied the knot in May 2018. The couple welcomed their first kid, Mehr in November, the same year. The couple got blessed with their second child, a baby boy in October, this year.

