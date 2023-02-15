PICS: New mom Alia Bhatt makes a chic appearance as she goes out and about in the city

New mommy in town, Alia Bhatt , who enjoys a massive fan following on social media, never fails to dish out major fashion goals. Every time she steps out in the city for events or promotions, she makes sure to keep her best fashion foot forward. On Wednesday morning, Alia was seen making a stylish appearance in the city. She was clicked outside a studio with her team.

In the pictures, Alia is seen making a chic appearance. She is seen sporting a white t-shirt styled with a black blazer and denim jeans. For her hairdo, she opted for a sleek braid and completed her look with gold hoop earrings and rings. Her natural glow complemented well to her overall look. Have a look:

Ranbir Kapoor's special wish for Alia Bhatt and Raha on Valentine's Day

On Valentine's Day, Ranbir Kapoor was busy promoting his upcoming film, Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar in Pune. He set the stage on fire with his sizzling performance. His fans went gaga over him. While interacting with the massive crowd, Ranbir was seen wishing his wife and daughter on Valentine's Day. He said, "Happy Valentine's Day to all of you guys. Sabse pehle, I would like to wish my two loves a Happy Valentine's Day - my wife Alia and my beautiful daughter Raha. I love you girls and I miss you."

On the other hand, Alia celebrated her Valentine's Day with her sister Shaheen Bhatt. She also shared happy selfies with her sister on Instagram and wrote, "skin care with my valentine."