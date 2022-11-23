PICS: New mom Sonam Kapoor opts for a chic airport look and fans approve of it

Actress Sonam Kapoor is currently enjoying a new phase of her life. On August 20, she and her husband Anand Ahuja welcomed a baby boy to the family. The couple named their son Vayu. Sonam keeps sharing glimpses of her son on Instagram. Meanwhile, the new mom was seen making heads turn on Wednesday as she was clicked at the Mumbai airport. The actress never fails to impress when it comes to fashion.

Earlier today, Sonam was seen making a starry appearance at the airport. Her son Vayu was not seen accompanying her. She was seen sporting a chic green dress with funky prints. She wore a matching jacket and styled the look with a black trench coat. She opted for high black boots, layered chains and a messy bun to complete her look. Sonam also wore quirky sunglasses to amp up her overall look. She is a fashionista for a reason! Sonam truly nailed her OOTD to the T. Have a look:

Fans totally loved Sonam's airport look. They were seen dropping heart and fire emojis in the comments section.

Sonam Kapoor's appreciation post for Anand Ahuja

After the arrival of their baby boy, Sonam penned a sweet appreciation note for her husband. She also shared a picture in which she gave a sweet peck on Anand's cheek. In her note, Sonam called him an 'amazing partner'. Her post read, "Morning walk with my angel husband. These last few months I’ve really been able to appreciate and understand what an amazing partner and husband I’ve been lucky enough to get. Thank you @anandahuja for putting my needs above your own and being obsessive about my health and happiness. I knew you’d be a great dad but you’ve understood being a good dad is first being the best husband you can be. I love you. #everydayphenomenal #vayusparents PS : nothing beats holding your hand and walking." To this, Anand replied, "So sweet my (bunny emoji)… and nice new hashtag #VayusParents hahah! My #forevergirlfriend , love you."

