PICS: Newlyweds Luv Ranjan and Alisha Vaid papped for the first time post wedding in the city

Filmmaker Luv Ranjan has been making the headlines on both personal and professional fronts these days. The director is currently working on the much-talked-about project with Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor and fans are eagerly waiting for it. On the other hand, Luv Ranjan, who likes to keep his personal life private, made the headlines when he had tied the knot with longtime girlfriend Alisha Vaid. It was an intimate ceremony for the couple in Agra which was attended by several celebs including Arjun Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor, etc.

And now, Luv and Alisha are making the headlines once again as the newlyweds have been spotted for the first time post their wedding. In the pics, Luv was seen wearing a grey kurta with white pyjama and black loafers and was seen making his way in towards his home while talking over the phone. On the other hand, Alisha looked beautiful in her golden shirt with animal print which she had paired with denims and sandals. She had completed her look with open tresses and a red handbag and was seen entering the house.

Take a look at Luv Ranjan and Alisha Vaid’s pics:

Meanwhile, talking about the work front, as Luv had reportedly taken a break for his wedding, he is likely to resume shooting for his untitled project with Ranbir and Shraddha soon. The movie is slated to release on Holi next year and will mark Shraddha’s first collaboration with Ranbir. Are you excited about the project? Let us know in the comment section below.

