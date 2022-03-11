PICS: Newlyweds Luv Ranjan and Alisha Vaid papped for the first time post wedding in the city
And now, Luv and Alisha are making the headlines once again as the newlyweds have been spotted for the first time post their wedding. In the pics, Luv was seen wearing a grey kurta with white pyjama and black loafers and was seen making his way in towards his home while talking over the phone. On the other hand, Alisha looked beautiful in her golden shirt with animal print which she had paired with denims and sandals. She had completed her look with open tresses and a red handbag and was seen entering the house.
Take a look at Luv Ranjan and Alisha Vaid’s pics:
Meanwhile, talking about the work front, as Luv had reportedly taken a break for his wedding, he is likely to resume shooting for his untitled project with Ranbir and Shraddha soon. The movie is slated to release on Holi next year and will mark Shraddha’s first collaboration with Ranbir. Are you excited about the project? Let us know in the comment section below.
