PICS: Newlyweds Maanvi Gagroo-Kumar Varun spotted at Mumbai airport; Off for their honeymoon?

Four More Shots Please actress Maanvi Gagroo tied the knot with comedian and actor Kumar Varun yesterday, in an intimate ceremony attended by their family members and close friends. Soon after, the newlyweds shared the most beautiful pictures from their wedding ceremony. Maanvi looked gorgeous in a red saree, while Kumar Varun opted for an off-white sherwani. In the evening, the newlyweds hosted a sundowner, and it was attended by Sayani Gupta, Bani J, Zakir Khan, Patralekhaa, Rasika Dugal and other celebs. Today, the couple was spotted by the paparazzi at the Mumbai airport, and looks like they are headed for their honeymoon! Newlyweds Maanvi Gagroo-Kumar Varun spotted at Mumbai airport

On Friday afternoon, Maanvi Gagroo and Kumar Varun posed for the paparazzi as they arrived at the Mumbai airport. The new bride glowed in a red outfit, and was seen wearing a loose red kurta with matching tulip pants. She was seen with sunglasses on, and had her hair tied back in a ponytail. Meanwhile, Kumar Varun was dressed in a dark-green kurta with ripped blue denim jeans. They made for a happy couple as they posed together before entering the gates of the airport. Check out the pictures below.

When Maanvi Gagroo announced her engagement Maanvi Gagroo and Kumar Varun reportedly met through a common friend and they hit it off instantly. They started dating last year, and in January 2023, she announced her engagement. Sharing a picture of herself flaunting her ring, she wrote, "So this happened #Engaged." On Valentine’s Day, she posted a picture with Kumar Varun and wrote, “Found my lobster

#HappyValentinesDay.”

