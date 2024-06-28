PICS: Newlyweds Sidhartha Mallya-Jasmine’s beach honeymoon in Greece scream couple goals

Sidhartha Mallya, son of businessman Vijay Mallya, tied the knot with his longtime girlfriend Jasmine on June 23 during a private ceremony in London. Lalit Modi, the former Indian Premier League chairman, and businessman Vijay Mallya attended the event. The newlyweds are now honeymooning in Greece, and have shared some stunning photos from their trip.

Inside Sidhartha Mallya and Jasmine's Greek honeymoon

On June 27, Sidhartha Mallya shared some breathtaking photos from their honeymoon on Instagram. They chose the stunning destination of Santorini, Greece, for their romantic getaway. It's no wonder the couple picked this picturesque location to begin their honeymoon. In one of the photos, Sidhartha captures a moment of Jasmine enjoying cocktails by the beach.

The couple also seems to be soaking up the sun after a swim, with Jasmine in a printed bikini and Sidharth showing off his tattoos while shirtless.

Check it out below:

Jasmine took to her Instagram Stories to share their delightful culinary experiences in Greece. The couple savored some of the finest local delicacies while being surrounded by breathtaking scenic views.

About Sidhartha Mallya and Jasmine's Hindu and Christian wedding

As per reports, the couple had both a Christian wedding and a traditional Hindu ceremony. For the Hindu ceremony, they wore traditional attire and fully embraced the cultural customs. Sidhartha looked stylish in a shimmery blue kurta-pajama set, complete with matching churidar pajamas. Jasmine, the bride, radiated elegance in a sleeveless deep rose velvet blouse paired with a floral lehenga choli.

On June 23, Sid shared the first photos from his wedding with Jasmine and officially announced their marriage. His caption read, "MR & Mrs Muppet #justmarried #wedding." He looked dashing in an emerald green velvet tuxedo, while the bride was stunning in an all-white gown. The couple radiated happiness as they posed for pictures from their joyful wedding.

