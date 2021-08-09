PICS: Nimrat Kaur pens heartfelt note as she wraps up shoot for ‘Dasvi’; Calls it a ‘joyous culmination’

Bollywood actress Nimrat Kaur has wrapped up shooting for her upcoming movie Dasvi and called it a ‘joyous culmination’. As the shoot for social-comedy drama ended, Nimrat penned a heartfelt note and shared two pictures from the movie on her Instagram handle. The actress even called her character Bimla Devi Choudhary as one of her most cherished roles.

On Saturday, Nimrat Kaur took to her Instagram handle and wrote, “There are unforgettable roles in an actor’s life and there are unexplored places you visit that come with it. Rarely do the twain meet. Bimla Devi Choudhary (aka Bimmo) is one such gift who’ll forever be etched in my heart as the happiest, most thrilling and fun place I got to explore through a part entrusted so encouragingly and lovingly to me. I already miss her…” Nimrat added, “And can’t believe a journey that began 10 months ago for me finally came to its joyous culmination through some of the most surreal times of all our lives. Nothing but the utmost gratitude to all the stolid pillars of #TeamDasvi!! See you at the movies.”

Take a look:

Dasvi is directed by newcomer Tushar Jalota and written by Ritesh Shah, who is famously known for films like Pink and Batla House. Besides Kaur, the movie also stars Abhishek Bachchan and in pivotal roles. The film is produced by Dinesh Vijan, Sandeep Leyzell and Shobhana Yadav.

Talking about Nimrat Kaur, she was last seen in the starrer film Airlift. In the movie, she essayed the role of his wife. Besides this, she has also appeared in films like The Lunchbox, Luv Shuv Tey Chicken Khurana and many more.

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: Nimrat Kaur gets candid about her struggles: People felt I looked too modern, didn't look homely