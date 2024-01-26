PICS: ‘Nostalgic’ Ayushmann Khurrana feels ‘honoured’ to watch live Republic Day parade in Delhi

On the occasion of Republic Day, the entire nation is filled with patriotic and festive spirit. Today, on January 26, the proud citizens of the country celebrate the special occasion commemorating the adoption of the Constitution of India. While relishing the occasion with full enthusiasm, Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana today attended the historic 75th Republic Day Parade in New Delhi. Hours later, he also shared several glimpses of the same on his social media handle.

Ayushmann Khurrana celebrates Republic Day by watching live parade in Delhi

Today, on January 26, Ayushmann Khurrana took to his social media handle and shared a series of pictures and a video as he attended the Republic Day live in the National Capital. The post begins with the actor clapping as he witnesses helicopters flying by. Then there is a proud photo with the live parade and crowd in the background. The post concludes with the Dream Girl 2 actor happily posing with Army personnel.

He accompanied the post with a sweet caption as he expressed, “Honoured to witness the Republic Day Parade on the occasion of India’s 75th Republic Day. Took me back to my childhood days when I used to religiously watch this on Doordarshan every year with my entire family! Feeling incredibly nostalgic. Jai Hind!”

In the pictures, Ayushmann can be seen keeping his ethnic game on point as he carried a bright Nehru jacket and wrapped an off-white shawl around. He completed his look with black eye shades.

Before the Republic Day parade, the actor had also attended the Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha ceremony in Ayodhya. Several big Bollywood celebs including Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif, Rohit Shetty, Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt, and Subhash Ghai amongst others were also present at the prestigious event.

Ayushmann Khurrana's work front

Speaking of Ayushmann’s work front, the actor was last seen in Dream Girl 2 alongside Ananya Panday. Furthermore, Pinkvilla had exclusively revealed last year that the actor is in advanced talks to join Sunny Deol in JP Dutta's ambitious war drama, Border 2.

Set to be produced by Bhushan Kumar and JP Dutta, this film promises to be a grand cinematic experience, with Khurrana taking on a significant role alongside the Gadar 2 actor. The production is planned on an unprecedented scale, building anticipation for this remarkable collaboration.

