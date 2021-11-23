PICS: Nushrratt Bharuccha combines comfort with fashion in THIS airport look

Celebrity airport looks are always hyped up as fans love to see their idols in their raw, comfortable styles. Some celebrities even manage to outdo themselves and serve fashion goals even with their airport attires. A recent glamorous addition to this series was Nushrratt Bharuccha, who is all set to make her debut in the horror genre with ‘Chhorii’. Nushrratt was captured at airport arrival, giggling, waving, and looking too cool in her simple, classy outfit.

In the pics, the ’Sonu ki Titu ki Sweety’ actress looked quite simple yet sophisticated in her airport look. Spotted at Mumbai Airport arrivals, she sported a classic look: a white shirt, blue high-waisted straight fit ripped jeans, and black open-toe flats; a look that can never go wrong. The actress accessorised the look with a super gorgeous black LV bag. She kept her hair loose and even posed for the shutterbugs. Her radiant smile was the centre of attraction in the pictures and enhanced her look ten times more.

Take a look at the pics:

On the professional front, Nushrratt Bharuccha is gearing up for the release of the horror flick ‘Chhorii’. This will be the actress’ very first stint in the horror genre. The movie is directed by Vishal Furia, produced by T-Series, Crypt TV, and Abundantia Entertainment, ‘Chhorii', and will be available for streaming on Prime Video from 26 November. Nushrratt rose to fame with her role in the Panchnama movies, acting alongside Kartik Aaryan.

