PICS of Bawdi at Suryagarh Palace, where Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani will take pheras today

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani’s wedding day is finally here! Celebrities such as Karan Johar, Shahid Kapoor, Mira Rajput, Isha Ambani and many others arrived at the Suryagarh Palace in Jaisalmer two days ago to attend Sidharth and Kiara’s wedding festivities. The pre-wedding festivities such as haldi, sangeet and mehendi have taken place so far, and Sidharth and Kiara are all set to tie the knot this evening. It will be followed by a wedding reception. The couple will take the pheras at a spot called ‘Bawdi’ at the Suryagarh Palace, which is in the middle of the hotel. The spot is simply beautiful, and perfect for a grand, royal wedding! Before Sidharth and Kiara take the pheras, let’s take a look at the beautiful pictures of the Bawdi, shared by Suryagarh Palace in the past. Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani to take pheras at Bawdi at Suryagarh

The Bawdi is styled like a traditional step-well. In the center is a mandap-like area with four pillars surrounding it, and leading to it are four narrow corridors on each side. The central area is where the pheras will take place, and amphitheater-like stepped seatings surround it for the guests to sit. The open-air space is just perfect for musical evenings and intimate weddings. There is a huge lawn space on either side of the Bawdi, and it can accommodate many guests. Many weddings have taken place at the Bawdi, and Suryagarh Palace has shared a number of pictures of the space on its social media handles. Check out the beautiful pictures below!

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani wedding The pre-wedding functions took place on 5th and 6th of February. Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani will tie the knot on February 7 in the presence of their families and close friends. Pinkvilla exclusively reported that the baaraat will arrive at around 4 pm, post which the wedding rituals will begin. A source informed Pinkvilla that after the nuptials, Sidharth and Kiara will post the pictures on Instagram. There is also an intimate reception and a party organized in the latter part of the day.

