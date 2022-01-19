PICS: Paps click Malaika Arora with son Arhaan, Arbaaz Khan joins him for dinner later

While Bollywood icons Malaika Arora and Arbaaz Khan separated 5 years ago in 2017, the duo still reunites occasionally to spend family time with their 19-year-old son, Arhaan Khan. Arhaan, who is pursuing his studies abroad, is currently in Mumbai and having a gala time in his hometown. Earlier today, Malaika Arora was spotted with Arhaan in Bandra. Later on, the star kid also met up with his father Arbaaz at Olive Bar, Khar to catch dinner with him.

In the pics that were clicked of the three members, all of them donned casual yet classy attires. Arhaan effortlessly pulled off a simple tee and sweats look and played with the basic colours of olive green and black. On the other hand, mommy Malaika sported a grey pullover with khaki coloured sweats and also had fur-baby with her. Dad Arbaaz looked dashing in a red tee with washed-out jeans. Ever since Arhaan returned last month, both Malaika and Arbaaz have been making quite a lot of appearances with their beloved son. And we gotta say, every time their outfits are just too good!

Take a look at the pics:

Meanwhile, on the professional front, just a while back Malaika finished her stint with India's Best Dancer 2 as it came to a close. The actress is always a part of the limelight because of her appearances with her beau Arjun Kapoor. On the other hand, Arbaaz is in a serious relationship with Italian actor and dancer, Giorgia Andriani for the last couple of years.

Also Read: Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2022: Grab the best deals before it is too late.