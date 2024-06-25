PICS: Parents-to-be Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh head back to Mumbai hand-in-hand after spending time in London

Deepika Padukone made her fans excited when she recently arrived at a promotional event for one of her upcoming movies. The mom-to-be flaunted her baby bump in a black bodycon dress and left everyone gushing. Soon after, she flew to London to spend some quality time with her husband, actor Ranveer Singh.

Early morning on June 25, the parents-to-be were spotted at Mumbai airport, returning from their short international trip. Check it out!

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh return from London vacation

The fans and family members of Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are eagerly waiting for the arrival of their first child who is due in September 2024. While the couple is enjoying their pregnancy, they are also managing work and vacation well.

After wrapping up a couple of work commitments, the Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela actors packed their bags and headed to London on June 20, 2024, to enjoy some calm and relish some lip-smacking food. Well, they are finally back in the bay. A couple of minutes ago, the celebrity couple was spotted exiting Mumbai airport, hand-in-hand.

Take a look:

For comfortable travel, the parents-to-be decided to sport matching athleisure and twinned in black and white. The Fighter actress went with a pair of black pants and paired it up with a basic black round-neck t-shirt. To keep herself warm, she added a fuzzy half jacket. Flaunting her cute baby bump, she walked away with a pretty dimpled smile.

As for her husband, the Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani star followed the footsteps of his wife and sported a comfy pair of pants with a white t-shirt. He amped up his look with a black jacket and sported a quirky pair of eyewear with a cap.

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh were spotted in London

While they were enjoying their me-time in London, a video of their expedition went viral online. In the clip, the celebs were seen stepping out of a cafe. Like the gentleman that he is, Ranveer made sure he stayed by the side of his wife all the time. He was also seen wearing a cool pair of striped pants with a black floral shirt while Deepika went for a comfortable yet chic outfit.

Take a look:

On the work front, Ranveer will be next seen in Farhan Akhtar's eagerly awaited Don 3 while Deepika is set to appear in Rohit Shetty's Singham Again.

