PICS: Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha reach Rajasthan; Couple kickstarts wedding venue hunt in style

On May 13, actress Parineeti Chopra and AAP leader Raghav Chadha got engaged in Delhi. The couple finally put speculations to rest and officially announced their engagement on social media. Close friends and family members attended the intimate ceremony. Top politicians were also seen gracing the ceremony. After their dreamy engagement ceremony, the couple is now looking for grand venues for the wedding. Earlier today, they were spotted landing in Rajasthan to hunt for wedding venues.

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha land in Rajasthan

In the pictures, Parineeti is seen sporting a white kurta and palazzo pants. She completed her look with a ponytail and minimal makeup. On the other hand, Raghav complemented his wife-to-be in a white kurta and matching pants. The duo looked all things stunning in white. Reportedly, they were in Udaipur earlier and today, they will look for grand palaces in Rajasthan. Have a look:

Parineeti will follow her sister Priyanka Chopra's footsteps. The global star too got married in Rajasthan with Nick Jonas. She tied the knot according to Hindu and Christian customs. Earlier, celebrity couples like Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani, and Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif also chose Rajasthan to seal the deal.

Meanwhile, Parineeti and Raghav thanked their fans earlier after they exchanged the rings. They shared a warm note on social media and said that they were overwhelmed by the love. Their post read, "Raghav and I are overwhelmed with the love and abundance of positivity we have received over the past few weeks, particularly on our engagement. We both come from different worlds, and it's amazing to know that our worlds also unite with our union. We have gained a bigger family than we could have ever imagined. We are so touched by everything we have read/ seen, and we cannot thank you all enough. We embark on this journey knowing that you all are standing with us. A special shout-out to our amazing friends in the media. Thank you for being there through the day and cheering for us. Love, Parineeti and Raghav."

