PICS: Parineeti Chopra begins work after marriage with Raghav Chadha; spotted at studio flaunting sindoor

Parineeti Chopra had a fairytale wedding with AAP leader Raghav Chadha on September 24 this year. The couple has shared pictures and videos from their haldi ceremony and pre-wedding festivities to the wedding day and received a lot of love from their fans, followers, and several Bollywood celebrities. Now, the actress resumed her work as she was spotted at a dubbing studio in the city on November 7.

Parineeti Chopra glows in sindoor as she spotted at dubbing studio

Pictures on Instagram show Parineeti Chopra coming out of her car to enter a dubbing studio. She resumed her work after marriage with Raghav Chadha. In the pictures, Parineeti can be seen in a black sweatshirt and black pants. She also wore black sunglasses and flaunted her sindoor. Her mehendi can also be seen as she greeted the paparazzi before entering the studio.

This year, Chopra celebrated her first Karwa Chauth with her husband Chadha. A few days ago, she took to her Instagram stories and shared a few pictures of herself as she began her Diwali preparations. The Hasee Toh Phasee actress wore an all-orange traditional outfit, paired with simple earrings, and bangles, and went for a minimal yet glamorous makeup look.

Sharing the pictures on her Instagram account, she wrote, “Diwali begins.”

More about Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha's wedding

The private wedding was graced by celebrities like Geeta Basra, Manish Malhotra, Harbhajan Singh, Sania Mirza, and several others. Politicians such as Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann too, attended the big-fat Punjabi wedding.

Talking about the wedding outfits, the groom chose his uncle and designer Pawan Sachdeva on his big day. Meanwhile, Parineeti Chopra opted for a golden bridal lehenga designed by Manish Malhotra.

Workwise, Parineeti was recently seen alongside Akshay Kumar in Mission Raniganj: The Great Bharat Rescue. The actress will be next seen in Imtiaz Ali's biographical drama Amar Singh Chamkila. It is based on the eponymous Punjabi singer. The film stars Diljit Dosanjh in the titular role and is scheduled to be released next year, on Netflix.

