PICS: Parineeti Chopra a gives glimpse of Mt Everest as she sees it with Anupam Kher while filming Uunchai

Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra has announced her next film titled Uunchai recently. She is shooting for the same in Nepal. Well, the film is directed by Sooraj Barjatya, who is known for delivering several blockbusters including ‘Hum Aapke Hain Koun’, ‘Hum Saath Saath Hain’, etc. And now his next film Uunchai’ starring Parineeti Chopra, Amitabh Bachchan, Boman Irani, Anupam Kher and Neena Gupta has gone on floors. Parineeti has been pictures from the set and keeping her fans updated.

Today, Parineeti and Anupam Kher took to their social media handles and shared pictures of watching majestic Mt Everest. The actress writes, “Good morning, Mr. Everest. You gave me a lesson in humility today.” In the photo, the actress is wearing jeans and a black T-shirt with a bag on her back. She has also shared a picture with Anupam Kher on Twitter in which both are enjoying the view of Everest.

Anupam Kher also shared similar pictures of himself with the caption, “Humbled by the MAJESTIC #MountEverest!! आप लोग भी दर्शन करलो।Jai Ho!! #Uunchai.”