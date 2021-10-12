PICS: Parineeti Chopra a gives glimpse of Mt Everest as she sees it with Anupam Kher while filming Uunchai
Today, Parineeti and Anupam Kher took to their social media handles and shared pictures of watching majestic Mt Everest. The actress writes, “Good morning, Mr. Everest. You gave me a lesson in humility today.” In the photo, the actress is wearing jeans and a black T-shirt with a bag on her back. She has also shared a picture with Anupam Kher on Twitter in which both are enjoying the view of Everest.
Anupam Kher also shared similar pictures of himself with the caption, “Humbled by the MAJESTIC #MountEverest!! आप लोग भी दर्शन करलो।Jai Ho!! #Uunchai.”
Take a look at the pictures here:
Parineeti had announced her new film with Sooraj Barjatya in an Instagram post on Monday. Sharing a picture of them having a chat on set, she had written, “Thrilled and honoured to be a part of the iconic cinematic universe of Sooraj Barjatya sir. Sooraj sir has defined, and is the torchbearer of India’s family entertainers and I can’t wait to work under his tutelage; alongside this stellar and incredible cast.”
