PICS: Parineeti Chopra & Harrdy Sandhu look bruised in FIRST look from their project ahead of Independence Day

Parineeti Chopra is one of the most talented and versatile actresses Bollywood has. She made her debut 10 years ago with the film Ladies vs Ricky Bahl. Later, she impressed her fans with brilliant acting performances in films like Ishaqzaade, Shuddh Desi Romance, Hasee Toh Phasee, Jabariya Jodi, Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar, The Girl On The Train, Meri Pyaari Bindu, Saina, and Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar. Now, Parineeti is all set to collaborate with singer-actor Harrdy Sandhu for an upcoming project.

Earlier today, Parineeti and Harrdy shared the first looks from their upcoming collaboration on their social media handle, which has left fans excited for their project. In it, the duo can be seen bruised and features tricolour in the backdrop. Taking to their Instagram handle, the two captioned the post: "Coming soon. Let’s do this! #Announcement #Tiranga #IndependenceDay #India." Looking at the intense and intriguing stills, one can assume that something power-packed around Independence Day is in store from these Parineeti and Harrdy. They have has shared anything about the project that they are working on and have created a circle of suspense, leaving the netizens in anticipation.

Check out Parineeti Chopra & Harrdy Sandhu's PICS:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Parineeti was last seen in Saina, which was directed by Amole Gupte and produced by T-Series and Front Foot Pictures. The film was based on the life of badminton player Saina Nehwal and traces Saina's journey from her training, her struggles, her passion for badminton, and her coach Rajan to her becoming World's No.1.

Apart from this, Parineeti will feature next in Uunchai, directed by Sooraj Barjatya and stars an ensemble cast of Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher, Boman Irani, and Danny Denzongpa with Neena Gupta and Sarika in prominent roles. She also has Capsule Gill. Harrdy, on the other hand, was last seen in Kabir Khan's 83 alongside Ranveer Singh.

