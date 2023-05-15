PICS: Parineeti Chopra's mom Reena calls herself 'truly blessed'; Pens sweet note for her and Raghav Chadha

After a lot of speculations, actress Parineeti Chopra finally got engaged to her beau and AAP leader Raghav Chadha on May 13 in Delhi. Their dating rumours started after they were first spotted together in March this year. Post that, they went on to make several joint appearances which added extra fuel to the relationship rumours. The couple officially announced their engagement on social media by sharing dreamy pictures. A day after the ceremony, Parineeti's mother Reena Chopra took to social media and shared a heartfelt note for the couple.

Parineeti Chopra's mother Reena Chopra pens a beautiful note for her and Raghav Chadha

On Sunday, Reena shared a picture of Parineeti and Raghav from their engagement ceremony and penned a beautiful note for them. She called herself 'truly blessed' and even thanked God. Her post read, "There are reasons in your life that make you believe all over again and all the time that there is a God up there. This is one of them ....#trulyblessed #thankyougod I wish to thank all of you who have reached out and poured your blessings and wishes for them." Have a look:

After she shared the post, Parineeti's fans were seen reacting to it. Even Nimrat Kaur congratulated her mother as she commented, "Lots and lots of love aunty!!!! HUGE CONGRATULATIONS." Fans were also seen showering love on the couple. A fan wrote, "Hearty congratulations! God bless the newly engaged couple!" Another fan wrote, "Happy for our Pari & our jiju."

Parineeti's mom also shared inside glimpses of the ceremony on her Instagram story. In the pictures, she was seen posing with her family and close relatives. One of the pictures also featured Priyanka Chopra, who came from London to be a part of Parineeti's big day.

Meanwhile, Parineeti shared dreamy pictures with Raghav on her Instagram and wrote, "Everything I prayed for .. I said yes! ਵਾਹਿਗੁਰੂ ਜੀ ਮਿਹਰ ਕਰਨ।." After she officially announced the good news, her friends from the industry and fans flooded the comments section with congratulatory messages.

Work front

Parineeti was last seen in Uunchai with Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher and Boman Irani. Next, she will be seen in Imtiaz Ali's Chamkila alongside Diljit Dosanjh.

