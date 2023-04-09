PICS: PM Narendra Modi meets the Oscar Award-winning documentary The Elephant Whisperers' Bomman and Belli

On Sunday, The Elephant Whisperers' Bomman and Belli met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Tamil Nadu. The PM visited the Mudumalai Tiger Reserve and he even spent time with Bomman and Belli at the Theppakadu elephant camp. The duo met the PM for the first time after The Elephant Whisperers bagged the Oscars recently.

PM Modi spends time with Bomman and Belli

In the video shared by ANI, PM Modi is seen feeding sugarcane to an elephant while Bomman and Belli are seen standing next to him. In the pictures too, PM Modi is seen posing with Bomman and Belli. The star couple is seen greeting him with folded hands. In one of the pictures, an elephant is seen keeping its trunk on PM Modi's chest. Have a look:

Soon after the pictures and videos were shared on social media, netizens were seen reacting to them. A user wrote, "What a wonderful gesture." Another user commented, "Incredible how he manages to reach out every soul who has brought pride to the country in some form or the other.. What dedication and energy he displays each day with significant travel across the lengths and breadths of the country.."

Meanwhile, The Elephant Whisperers is directed by Kartiki Gonsalves and produced by Guneet Monga. The duo earlier met PM Modi and he congratulated them on the big win. After meeting them, he tweeted, "The cinematic brilliance and success of The Elephant Whisperers has drawn global attention as well as acclaim. Today, I had the opportunity to meet the brilliant team associated with it. They have made India very proud. @guneetm @EarthSpectrum."

The Elephant Whisperers is a short documentary that shows the bond between Raghu, an orphaned baby elephant, and his caretakers - Bomman and Bellie - who protect him from poachers and raise him.

