PICS: Pooja Hegde gives peek into sweet birthday celebrations in Maldives; Jacqueline Fernandez reacts

South beauty Pooja Hegde stepped into Bollywood with Ashutosh Gowariker’s period film, Mohenjo Daro co-starring Hrithik Roshan. Ever since then, the actress has been creating quite a buzz in both the South and Hindi industries. The actress is celebrating her 33rd birthday today. For her special day, the actress took a short break from her work and flew to the idyllic Maldives, a destination celebrated for its breathtaking beauty and luxurious resorts. The actress has been giving a peek into her retreat, but recently she shared photographs from her birthday celebrations.

Pooja Hegde shares enchanting pictures from birthday celebrations in Maldives

On Friday, October 13, Pooja Hegde took to her social media handle and shared photographs from cute birthday celebrations. In the pictures, the Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan actress can be seen wearing a sea-green bralette with an oversized white shirt over it, sported with comfy white shorts. She also carried sleek neck pieces, with one of them having a pendant of the alphabet ‘P’ in it.

In one of the pictures, the actress can be seen gushing over the scrumptious cake while sitting beside an ocean. In another photo, the actress is sitting with folded hands and closed eyes, as praying to the almighty. On the table, along with the cake, are placed plates of pizzas, chili flakes, and oregano. The actress captioned the post, “Birthday wishes (accompanied by folded hand and smiling emojis) Blessed (red heart emoji).

Take a look:

Jacqueline Fernandez and Sophie Choudry react

Minutes after the post was shared, fans and followers of Pooja Hegde rushed to the comments section to pour their heart-felt birthday wishes. Amongst others was her Cirkus co-star and actress Jacqueline Fernandez who wrote, “Happy bday pooj” while Sophie Choudry wrote, “Happy bday darl”

Earlier in the day, Pooja had given a peek into the delicious food and fruits she had been enjoying on her birthday. While a witty photo featured a bird, and she wrote alongside, “The bday guest list was exotic” while another short video featured the birthday girl enjoying her time at the beautiful place.

Take a look at the stories shared by Pooja:

Work-wise, Pooja Hegde was last seen in Salman Khan’s Kisi Ka Bhai, Kisi Ki Jaan. Today, on her birthday, the news of her joining Rosshan Andrrews was officially announced by the team. The film will star Shahid Kapoor in the main lead.

