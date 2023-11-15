PICS: Preity Zinta celebrates Diwali with UK PM Rishi Sunak, Akshay Kumar, Twinkle Khanna; calls it ‘honor’

With Diwali celebrations having taken place across the country on November 12, the Bollywood fraternity was pumped with energy to rejoice in the occasion. As the festivities have now come to an end, actress Preity Zinta has revealed how she celebrated the day with the UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and his wife, Akshata Murty. Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna can also be seen in the photos. Have a look at the pictures inside.

Preity Zinta shares photos with UK PM Rishi Sunak and his wife Akshata Murty

Taking to her Instagram account this evening, the dimple girl of Bollywood shared glimpses of her Diwali celebrations at UK’s Downing Street with Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and his wife Akshata Murty. Actors Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna can also be seen being a part of their meeting.

Calling it an ‘incredible’ day, Preity Zinta also penned a thank you note for the Prime Minister and his wife for inviting her to the festival’s celebrations. Calling it an ‘honor,’ she further expressed gratitude.

She wrote in the caption, “What an incredible Diwali this has been. A heartfelt thank you to Prime Minister @rishisunakmp & his gracious wife @akshatamurty_official for inviting me to be part of this year’s Diwali celebration at Downing Street. It was an honour to celebrate Diwali with him and the people from the Indian community in the Uk #gratitude #diwali #ting.”

Have a look at Preity Zinta’s heartfelt birthday wish for her children

While the actress has carved out an identity for herself in Bollywood through her spectacular work, on the personal front, Zinta is a doting mother to her kids, Jai and Gia. Recently, her babies turned 2, and the actress shared glimpses of the birthday celebrations along with an endearing birthday note earlier.

“And just like that they turned 2 Happy Birthday Jai & Gia Hope you make this world a better place when you grow up. Love you both to the moon & back #HappyBirthday #Jai #Gia #ting,” wrote the actress.

In the above photos, Preity has shared glimpses of her children’s birthday celebrations, with their cake being seen in one of them and their birthday decorations in another.

