PICS: Preity Zinta is ‘proud’ of betterhalf Gene Goodenough for being ‘amazing father’ to twins Gia, Jai; misses dad on Father’s Day

Preity Zinta is one of Bollywood's most loved and adored actresses. The Koi Mil Gaya actress frequently shares unseen family pictures of her twins, Jai and Gia, and her husband, Gene Goodenough, keeping her fans and followers updated. On the occasion of Father's Day, Zinta shared some precious pictures of her better half and kids, along with an old picture to remember her dad.

Preity Zinta took to Instagram to share unseen photos of her twins and husband, along with a special note on Father's Day 2024. In the first picture, her husband, Gene Goodenough, can be seen strolling with the kids in a zoo.

In the second picture, Zinta poses for a selfie while Gene and Gia enjoy a view. In the third picture, Gia can be seen watching giraffes while Gene holds her on his shoulders. The last picture is an old photo of Zinta with her dad.

Preity captioned the post, "Happy Father’s Day to all the wonderful fathers out there. I’m so proud of my better half for being such an amazing father to our kids. I’m sure he will help raise our kids to be strong and independent, just like my father did I miss you papa today & always. #Happyfathersday #family #Zoo #ting."

Preity Zinta on the work front

Zinta is set to appear in the film Lahore 1947 alongside Sunny Deol, marking their reunion after a long hiatus in this upcoming period drama.

The movie, produced by Aamir Khan, has commenced shooting, and Preity Zinta regularly shares behind-the-scenes glimpses from the sets.

This collaboration marks the first time Deol, Rajkumar Santoshi, and Khan are working together. The star-studded cast reportedly includes Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Ali Fazal, Vicky Kaushal, Shabana Azmi, Mithun Chakraborty, and Sunny Deol's elder son, Karan Deol.

