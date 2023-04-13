PICS: Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas spotted locking lips on London streets; Fans gush over the 'love birds'

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are one of the most loved couples in town. Recently, they were seen arriving in Mumbai with their daughter Malti Marie. They looked all things adorable as they posed for the paparazzi at the airport. Post their short trip to India, Priyanka and Nick jetted off to London to celebrate Easter. On Wednesday, the couple was seen on the streets of London. The pictures of them kissing each other have stormed the Internet.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas spotted on the streets of London

In the pictures shared by a fan club, Priyanka is seen sporting a pink hoodie and matching pants while Nick looks dapper in an all-black outfit. He completed his look with cool black sunnies. In one of the pictures, Nick and Priyanka are seen sharing a passionate kiss before getting into their car. They are in London as the Jonas Brothers will be performing at the Royal Albert Hall on Friday. Have a look:

Soon after the pictures were shared on social media, their fans were seen gushing over their romance. A fan wrote, "So happy to these two lovebirds together." Another fan commented, "Wowww hot kiss!! Happy to see these lovebirds." Others were seen dropping red heart and fire emojis in the comments section.

Meanwhile, Nick recently offered a glimpse of their family time at their London home during the Easter celebration. He shared a candid picture with Priyanka and Malti Marie. The trio looked all things beautiful as they celebrated the occasion with a scrumptious meal. Nick wrote, "Happy Easter" along with the picture.

Work front

Currently, Priyanka is busy promoting her upcoming series, Citadel. She will be seen with Richard Madden. The actress was in Mumbai to promote the series. She even hosted a special premiere night for her B-town friends and media. The series is slated to release on April 28. Apart from this, she will soon start shooting for Jee Le Zaraa with Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif.

