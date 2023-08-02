PICS: Priyanka Chopra, daughter Malti Marie ‘look for super moon’ while taking stroll on London streets

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are one of the most loved couples in the industry. They welcomed their first child Malti Marie in January 2022, and are currently busy enjoying their parenthood. Priyanka often treats her fans with adorable glimpses of her daughter and their family. Now, Priyanka has shared new pictures with daughter Malti looking for the super moon, as they take a stroll in the streets of London.

Priyanka Chopra shares new photos with daughter Malti Marie

The Fashion actress took to Instagram on Wednesday, and shared new pictures with her adorable daughter Malti. In the images, the mother-daughter duo can be seen heading out in the night to experience the phenomenon of the super moon, which occurred on August 1. They have seemingly been taken in the street outside Nick and Priyanka’s house in London. PC is facing her back towards the camera in both photos, while holding the cute little one in her arms. The actress looked extremely stylish in a white track suit that she wore over a tank top, paired with white shoes. Whereas, Malti was bundled up in a peach-colored winter hoodie. In the first shot, Malti can be seen pointing towards the moon while PC looks at her lovingly. The second one is a faraway click of them. Priyanka captioned the post as, “Looking for the super moon.” Have a look:

Fan reactions to Priyanka Chopra’s post with Malti Marie

The fans immediately flooded Priyanka’s post with sweet and lovely comments, and called her child the true super moon. One comment said, “You’re holding your super moon,” while another one read, “Why are you looking for the moon while it is in your hands.” A fan called them, “The most beautiful mummy and baby” and another person expressed, “Yayy! So happy to see you and cutiepie MM.. Enjoy the super (moon emoji).” Many others dropped heart eyes and fire emojis.

Nick Jonas’ post with Priyanka Chopra and Malti Marie

Earlier, Nick Jonas had shared some beautiful pictures with his wife Priyanka and kid Malti, of their best moments from the month of July. These included PC’s birthday celebrations, their beach holiday and the appearance at the Wimbledon finals match. Along with the post, Nick wrote, "July was a movie.”

