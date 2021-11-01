PICS: Priyanka Chopra finds her ‘happy place’ as she embraces hubby Nick Jonas in a warm hug

Global icon Priyanka Chopra Jonas is quite active on social media. There’s no doubt that the actress has impressed audiences worldwide with her performances in films and television. And now, Chopra Jonas has taken it upon herself to ace the social media game as well. Priyanka often treats fans to glimpses of her life – both personal and professional- while fans swoon over the actress. Keeping up with this trajectory, a few moments back, Priyanka took to her Instagram stories and shared an adorable photo with hubby Nick Jonas, and it’s the stuff that fairytales are made of.

A few moments back, Priyanka Chopra took to Instagram stories and shared a couple of pictures with fans. In the first picture, she is seen sharing a warm embrace with hubby Nick Jonas, and it’s the most adorable picture you will see today. As Priyanka hugs Nick, she has a sweet smile on her face. While she is dressed in a shimmery dress, Nick can be seen in a white and blue printed shirt. Sharing the picture, PeeCee wrote, “My Happy Place” and tagged Nick. The second picture showcases Priyanka chilling in the sun wearing a brown cardigan and a pair of sunglasses. Sharing the pic, she wrote, “Home”, followed by a heart-eyed emoji.

Take a look:

On the work front, Priyanka is currently working for the upcoming web series Citadel. She was busy shooting for the same in the UK and Spain. Apart from this, she will also be seen in The Matrix Resurrections alongside Keanu Reeves. Priyanka also has the Farhan Akhtar directorial Jee Le Zaraa in her kitty.

