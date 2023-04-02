PICS: Priyanka Chopra goes on a rickshaw date night with Nick Jonas; Fans call them 'hot'

Priyanka Chopra, who is quite active on social media, is currently in Mumbai with her husband Nick Jonas and their daughter Malti Marie. The trio recently landed in Mumbai and posed for the paparazzi at the airport. Soon after they came here, the couple was seen attending the opening ceremony of the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre in the city. Last night, they made a style statement as they walked the pink carpet together. A while ago, Priyanka took to Instagram and shared pictures with Nick from the photoshoot.

Priyanka Chopra goes on a rickshaw date with Nick Jonas

In the pictures, Nick and Priyanka are seen posing near an autorickshaw. The actress looked stunning in Amit Aggarwal's handcrafted saree while Nick looked dapper in a navy blue suit. The candid pictures of the couple are all things adorable. Priyanka described it as their 'date night'. She wrote, "Date night and a (rickshaw emoji)….with my forever guy @nickjonas Thank you @stylebyami as always for your amazing collaboration. I knew I wanted to wear an upcycled vintage look with a modern twist! So my outfit was an amalgamation of the east and the west! Like me! Thank you @amitaggarwalofficial for coming through and creating this handcrafted beauty with a story that is so apt for an evening celebrating Indian art and Fashion."

She added, "This beautiful outfit was created using a 65 year old vintage Banarasi patola (Brocade)saree with silver threads and a gold electroplating on khadi silk. It is paired with a sequins sheet holographic bustier to reflect the nine colours of ikat weave that the brocade is set in. Thank you for your genius Amit and your gifted team. Congratulations #NitaAmbani and @_iiishmagish for creating an incredible exhibition of the history Indian fashion at the @nmacc.india! So proud of this exquisite space and the potential it has to promote Indian Art and design."

Soon after she shared the pictures, her fans and friends were seen reacting to it. Harshdeep Kaur wrote, "Love this". Karan Tacker commented, "Cute". A fan wrote, "You QUEEEEN you look amazing!!!! You need to come back to Bollywood." Another fan wrote, "This couple so hot."

Meanwhile, Priyanka has come to Mumbai to promote her upcoming series, Citadel. Her co-star Richard Madden was also seen arriving in Mumbai a while ago. The series is slated to release on Prime Video on April 28.

