PICS: Priyanka Chopra is ‘just vibin’ in London, slays her summer look in all white outfit

Priyanka Chopra just dropped some glamorous pictures on her Instagram handle. Check it out below.

Jonas has been keeping her fans and followers updated with her time in London. The actress is busy completing her projects there. Today, ‘The White Tigress’ actress shared some stunning pictures of herself on the Instagram story. In one of the pictures, she was seen flaunting her large sunglasses and enjoying summertime in London. Sharing the pictures, she added a 'just vibin' GIF.

In another picture, she geo-tagged herself in London and asked her followers, “What to do next?”. While in the third picture, Priyanka Chopra's back profile was captured. Sharing the photographer, she wrote “Looking for adventure”. ‘The Sky is Pink’ star also posted a drop-dead gorgeous picture of herself in an all-white outfit. She accessorised her outfit with golden earrings, a golden neckpiece, and some chunky bracelets. The actress also tied her hair in a high ponytail. In her previous posts online, she was seen spending some quality time with her furry friends. Priyanka had a lovely day with all her pets- Gino, Panda, and Diana. “Summer Daze,” she captioned the adorable picture.

In terms of work, Priyanka recently returned to the UK where she was shooting for ‘Citadel’ a thriller series. She will be essaying the role of a spy in the show. Apart from that, Priyanka has many projects in the pipeline including ‘Text for You’ and ‘Matrix 4’. Text For You is inspired by the 2016 German box office hit SMS Fur Dich, and will be directed by Jim Strouse. She even launched her autobiography Unfinished from London.

