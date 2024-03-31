PICS: Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas spotted in desi avatar with daughter Malti Marie in Mumbai

Irrespective of where she is, desi girl Priyanka Chopra never forgets to celebrate Indian festivals. She even hosts ceremonial pujas at her Los Angeles house. Remember she visited a temple with her mother, Madhu Chopra, and husband, Nick Jonas, on their daughter Malti’s birthday? Well, at all these events, one thing is common, and that’s the Indian outfits they don for the event. While the family is enjoying a vacation in India, they also decided to dress like a desi.

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas, and daughter Malti Marie were spotted in Indian outfits

Priyanka Chopra and her daughter, Malti Marie, have been living in India for a couple of weeks now. After she had attended a couple of public events, she was joined by her musician husband, Nick Jonas. Soon after, they were spotted at Farhan Akhtar’s residence together, after which the family visited the famous Ram Mandir of Ayodhya to seek the blessings of the Lord. They even attended a fun-filled family Holi celebration in Delhi and soon flew down to Mumbai. The celebs were then spotted attending PeeCee’s cousin Mannara Chopra’s birthday bash. A while ago, the Chopra-Jonas trio were papped in the city, rocking their desi avatars.

In the pictures, The Sky Is Pink actress and co-producer looked ravishing in a red saree and a sleeveless blouse. She accessorized her attire with a simple neckpiece, dainty earrings, and a bracelet. While getting inside the car, she also posed for the paparazzi. As for her husband, American musician Nick Jonas, he looked dapper in a white kurta-pajama set, which he paired with a waistcoat in shades of pink. Soon after, their daughter Malti Marie was spotted, who was seen twinning with her mommy dearest in the same color. The little one stole our hearts away in her ghagra and choli set.

Take a look:

Priyanka Chopra’s work front

After taking over Bollywood by storm, PeeCee flew to LA to carve a niche for herself. After struggling for a couple of years, she eventually got offers to be part of several Hollywood movies, the latest being The Matrix Resurrections, a sequel to the 2003 film The Matrix Revolutions. She is currently filming for the upcoming American action-comedy film Heads of State, directed by Ilya Naishuller.

