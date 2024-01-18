PICS: Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas visit mandir on Malti Marie's 2nd birthday; little munchkin dons garland, bindi

It seems like yesterday that Priyanka Chopra welcomed a baby girl into her life with husband Nick Jonas. But, the little girl Malti Marie is already two years old. On her birthday, PeeCee along with Nick and her mother Madhu Chopra went to a temple to seek blessings from the Almighty.

Priyanka Chopra drops unseen pictures from daughter Malti Marie Jonas’s second birthday

Priyanka Chopra is one emotional mother today. That’s because her daughter Malti Marie Jonas turned two years old. On the occasion, she had a blast along with husband Nick Jonas. Taking to Instagram, the actress dropped multiple photos of everything they did to mark the little one’s birthday. In the first picture, we see little Malti, dressed in her white dress donning a huge garland. Not to miss the adorable green bindi she wore.

Next up was a photo of the birthday girl from her party. That crown and heart-shaped sunnies is making her look so adorable. In the following picture, the Bajirao Mastani actress can be seen carrying Malti in her arms as the panditji did some puja in front of the deity of a Goddess for her. American singer Nick Jonas also joined PeeCee, Malti, and Madhu Chopra for the temple visit and prayed to God for their daughter's well-being.

In the next photos, we see the proud parents spending some quality time by the beach with their doggo and enjoying a cozy dinner date. For the party that followed, Malti dressed in hues of reds and pinks. Sharing the photos, Priyanka wrote, “She is our miracle. And she is 2” with a red heart and folded-hands emoji.

Take a look:

Nick Jonas drops adorable glimpses from daughter Malti Marie’s birthday

As their daughter turned two on January 15, Priyanka and Nick hosted a party in Malibu for their friends and family members. Earlier, inside visuals of everyone enjoying their time by the beach went viral. Soon after, daddy Nick dropped some photos of the fun Elmo-themed birthday party. Everyone looked elated in their bright and colorful outfits. Sharing the photos, he wrote, “Our little angel is 2 years old.”

