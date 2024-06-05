PICS: Priyanka Chopra pens heartfelt birthday notes for cousins Parineeti Chopra's dad, Mannara Chopra’s mom

Renowned for her acting prowess and style, Bollywood star Priyanka Chopra is equally celebrated for her strong familial bonds. She consistently backs her cousins, actresses Parineeti Chopra and Mannara Chopra. During a recent visit to India, she joined her family for Holi festivities and also marked Mannara Chopra’s birthday with a joyful bash.

Priyanka Chopra took to social media to extend heartfelt birthday wishes to both Parineeti's dad, Pawan Chopra, and Mannara's mom, Kamini Chopra. Accompanied by beautiful pictures, she also penned heartfelt notes

Taking to social media, Priyanka Chopra extended birthday wishes to Parineeti Chopra’s father, Pawan Chopra. Sharing a picture featuring herself, Pawan Chopra, and her brother Siddharth Chopra, Priyanka harked back to Parineeti’s engagement ceremony with politician Raghav Chadha. Priyanka exuded elegance in a captivating green ruffled saree in the snapshot.

Sharing the pic, she captioned it, “Happy birthday chacha @pawanchopra01. Wishing you good health and so much love, always.”

In another gesture of warmth, she extended birthday wishes to Mannara Chopra’s mother, Kamini Chopra, with a striking picture of them together, both elegantly posed in beautiful fits. Priyanka captioned the image, “Happy Birthday Baboo bua @kaminichoprahanda. Here's to celebrating you today. Love you.”

Malti Marie plays with mannequin in Priaynak Chopra’s makeup room

Currently in Australia, Priyanka Chopra is busy filming The Bluff, accompanied by her daughter Malti Marie Jonas. Priyanka posted images of Malti Marie on Instagram stories. One image depicts Malti sketching a mannequin’s face, captioned "When MM is in the HMU trailer."

Another shows her playing with a hairbrush, and a third captures her practicing knots with a rope in the makeup room. In the final picture, Priyanka and Malti are seen holding the mannequin, both smiling. The actress captioned it, “I think “Diane” is coming home with us.”

Priyanka Chopra on professional front

Meanwhile, on the work front, Priyanka Chopra is set to captivate audiences once again in director Frank E. Flowers’s drama film The Bluff. Currently filming in Australia, the production is slated to continue for the next three months, showcasing Chopra alongside a stellar cast including Karl Urban, Ismael Cruz Cordova, Safia Oakley-Green, and more.

She has also recently completed filming for Heads Of State, directed by Ilya Naishuller. It also stars such as Idris Elba, John Cena, and Jack Quaid.

