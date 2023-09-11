PICS: Priyanka Chopra poses with Joe Russo at Jonas Brothers’ concert; has an ‘incredible weekend’ with Malti

Priyanka Chopra had a great time with her family and friends this weekend, and she has given fans a sneak peek. On Saturday, she attended the Jonas Brothers concert at the Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles. Videos of Priyanka dancing to the Jonas Brothers' songs, and cheering for hubby Nick Jonas went viral on social media. Preity Zinta, who also attended the concert, shared glimpses of her fun night with Priyanka. Now, PeeCee has shared some lovely pictures of her weekend. In one, she is seen posing with Joe Russo, while another one is a cute picture of Priyanka and Nick's daughter Malti Marie.

Priyanka Chopra shares a picture with Joe Russo from Jonas Brothers' concert

On Monday morning, Priyanka took to her Instagram account to post a series of pictures from her weekend. While the first few pictures show Priyanka posing with her hubby Nick Jonas, another one shows Priyanka having a blast at the concert. In the following picture, the actress is seen posing with Joe Russo, who is an executive producer of the spy action thriller series Citadel, starring Priyanka. For the concert, Priyanka wore a black cutout gown, and she looked oh-so-gorgeous!

Meanwhile, she also shared a few videos from the concert. The last picture from Priyanka's post features her daughter Malti Marie. The little munchkin looks adorable as she holds toy rugby balls. She is seen in a cute onesie which reads, "On Sunday, we watch Rugby." Looks like Priyanka had a ball of a time with friends at the Jonas Brothers' concert on Saturday, while she spent her time with daughter Malti on Sunday. "Incredible weekend," wrote Priyanka Chopra, while sharing the pictures.

Meanwhile, Preity Zinta also attended the Jonas Brothers' concert with Priyanka. She shared glimpses of their fun night out, and wrote, "What a fun night and what a fun way to be introduced to all the music of the Jonas Brothers. Thank you so much @priyankachopra for being such an amazing host. @nickjonas you guys killed it last night. It was an amazing performance. All the best for the rest of the tour. Last night I officially became a Fan. #aboutlastnight#nightout #jonasbrothersconcert #wow #ting”.

