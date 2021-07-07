PICS: Priyanka Chopra’s summertime with her furry friends will leave you in awe

Priyanka Chopra Jonas’ new Instagram story with her dogs is completely adorable. Scroll below to see.

Jonas is surely enjoying her summertime with her ‘best friends’. She recently returned to the UK after a short trip to the US. Priyanka shared a glimpse of her day with her fans and followers. In one of her Instagram stories, Priyanka posted pictures of herself playing with her pet dogs. Priyanka and her husband Nick Jonas have three dogs- Gino, Panda and Diana. PeeCee's new picture is completely adorable. Priyanka was all smiles as she spent a lovely day with her doggos.

Along with the picture, she wrote, “Summer Daze” and tagged all her pets in the post. Yes, you read it right! Priyanka’s pets also have their Instagram accounts and they all enjoy a massive fan following. The actress also shared a picture of herself lying down beside her dog Diana on the Instagram story with the ‘Watermelon Sugar’ song in the background. The White Tiger actress is quite active on social media and regularly updates her fans on her personal and professional life.

Click HERE to see Priyanka's Instagram story.

In her previous post, Priyanka Chopra shared a picture of herself reuniting with her pet dogs. ‘The sky is pink’ actress captioned the post as, “Reunion #quarantinelife”. Her picture was liked by beau Nick Jonas, among million others.

In terms of work, Priyanka has had busy months in 2021. She recently reunited with her husband Nick Jonas in the US. Priyanka returned to the UK where she was shooting for ‘Citadel’. Apart from that, Priyanka has many projects in the pipeline, including ‘Text for You’ and ‘Matrix 4’.

Also Read: Priyanka Chopra Jonas' PHOTOS with her in laws prove they share a close relationship

Share your comment ×