PICS: Priyanka Chopra spotted at Kalina airport as she bids goodbye to Mumbai; says ‘Alvida meri jaan’

Desi Girl Priyanka Chopra arrived in Mumbai last week to attend the opening night of the Jio MAMI Film Festival 2023. Post that, pictures of her from a star-studded event in Mumbai also surfaced on social media. Now, post fulfilling her work commitments, the actress has bid goodbye to Mumbai, and was spotted at Kalina airport in Mumbai.

Priyanka Chopra is clicked by the paparazzi as she leaves Mumbai

Priyanka Chopra was spotted by the paparazzi at the private Kalina airport in Mumbai, in the wee hours on Thursday. She was seen flashing a victory sign as the paps clicked her. She was seen hugging a friend and bidding goodbye before heading inside.

Priyanka was seen in a comfy casual look. She donned an oversized black shrug over a top, and matching track pants paired with black-and-white sneakers. Check out the pictures below.

Priyanka Chopra’s Instagram story

Meanwhile, Priyanka Chopra also took to her Instagram stories to share a picture that gave a glimpse of Mumbai’s skyline. In her caption, she wrote that she will miss this city. “Wil miss u mumbai. Alvida meri jaan.. see you soon,” she wrote.

Take a look!

Priyanka Chopra celebrated Karva Chauth away from her hubby Nick Jonas this year. On her Instagram story, she posted a picture of a decorated sieve placed by the window along with a lit diya. Wishing her fans, she wrote, “Happy Karva Chauth to everyone celebrating," followed by a red heart emoji. She also tagged Nick Jonas in the story.

Yesterday, a picture of Priyanka Chopra, Katrina Kaif, and Sonali Bendre from a grand event in Mumbai went viral. The Desi Girl wore a stunning lime green saree and kept her look simple yet elegant.

Priyanka Chopra on the work front

On the work front, Priyanka Chopra was recently seen in the rom-com Love Again, co-starring Sam Heughan and Celine Dion. She will next be seen in Heads of State featuring co-stars Idris Elba and John Cena.

The actress announced in 2021 that she would star alongside Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif in Farhan Akhtar’s Jee Le Zaraa. However, the director recently shared that the film has been delayed due to scheduling issues.

