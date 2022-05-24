PICS: Priyanka Chopra throws a surprise birthday bash for manager Anjula, complete with dhol, lights & friends.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas are known to host extravagant parties and their expansive Los Angeles home. And the latest party at the mansion was hosted by the couple for PeeCee's manager and investor Anjula Acharia. On Anjula's birthday, Priyanka and Nick threw a surprise birthday bash for her. The duo got all her close friends together and celebrated Anjula's big day.

Sharing a series of happy photos from the party, Anjula wrote, "@priyankachopra @nickjonas I’m so overwhelmed and grateful for all the love you showed me this birthday, it was an amazing surprise and so unexpected!! You’re both so generous and warm hearted, I can’t thank you enough! @sakshisanaya what was supposed to be a very small girls night out turned into the most delightful surprise, thank you for collaborating with my partner in crime @priyankachopra to make this all happen. My heart is so full. Thank you to all my beautiful sisters who made this so special with your energy and love! Thank you!"

On her Instagram Story, Anjula even shared videos of Priyanka and her jamming to the beats of dhol. Click here to watch the video.

Meanwhile, in the lawn space, Priyanka got Anjula's name in life-size letters installed with lights and decked up the space with fairy lights. Giving her fans and followers a glimpse of that, Anjula captioned her post, "Who doesn’t love their name in lights !?! Especially when done by someone who so naturally sits in the spotlight @priyankachopra this was my favourite part of the magical night you planned for me. Wow babe! I’m so in awe of what you do and how you do it :) #blessed #grateful."

Take a look at Anjula Acharia and Priyanka Chopra's photos below:

