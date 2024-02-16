PICS: Priyanka Chopra wishes her ‘forever’ Valentine’s Nick Jonas and Malti Marie with a dash of Rumi’s touch

The world might celebrate Valentine’s Day on February 14. But there is no day to express our love and affection towards the people we admire the most. This is what desi girl Priyanka Chopra proved by dropping a late Valentine’s post for her husband Nick Jonas and daughter Malti Marie.

Priyanka Chopra drops unseen pics for her ‘forever Valentine’

A couple of minutes ago, international sensation Priyanka Chopra dropped multiple images of her husband, American singer Nick Jonas, and daughter Malti Marie. The post started with a cute, low-lit selfie of the lovely couple. It was followed by a clip of a talented guitarist jamming to a soul-touching song. Next was a picture of a Dior gift box followed by a glimpse of little Malti playing with multiple colored glitter.

In the following photo, the little one took our breath away as she looked adorable in her white and red outfit that had tiny hearts on it. Don’t miss out on her fuzzy hat that has pearl detailing. As we scrolled to the end of her post, we found a gem. It was an unseen picture of the couple from when they got married as per Hindu traditions in India, back in December 2018. Sharing the precious visuals, the Bajirao Mastani actress penned, “My forever Valentine’s. Your heart knows the way, run in that direction. – Rumi”

Check out her post below:

Bhumi Pednekar reveals Nick Jonas made Priyanka Chopra part of the party in Mumbai

Not so long ago, Nick Jonas, along with his brothers Joe and Kevin performed for a crowd of live audience for the very first time in Mumbai. Soon after, a party was hosted to honor the Jonas Brothers which was attended by many Bollywood celebrities including Bhumi Pednekar. While his wife PeeCee missed out on the occasion, Nick made sure she was a part of the celebration via video call.

While talking to News 18, Bhumi said that she even exchanged pleasantry with the global icon on call. “I get so excited by her because she again is such a strong voice for what I stand as well. I think she is just a cool person,” the Bhakshak star added.

