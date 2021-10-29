PICS: Pulkit Samrat’s birthday wish for Kriti Kharbanda screams love; Don’t miss actress’ response

For the last few years, Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda have given us strong couple goals. Their on-screen chemistry along with their off-the-reel romance has always been the talk in B-Town. On October 29, Pulkit Samrat took to his Instagram handle and penned a sweet note for Kriti Kharbanda on her birthday. He shared some endearing pictures with Kriti and wrote, “Happy B’Day my love! I love turnin’ life’s bitter, sweet and sour into a cocktail and enjoy them together!! Here’s to many more.”

In the photograph, the lovebirds can be seen posing for the camera. He shared not one but three pictures with Kriti from what appears to be a dinner date. Reacting to the birthday post, Kriti Kharbanda said, “Pagla! I love you.” Soon after Pulkit shared the post, fans rushed to the comment section and poured good wishes for the actress. Among all, actress Genelia D'Souza said, “Happy Birthday Kriti Kharbanda. Loads of love to you guys.”

Take a look:

A few months back, Kriti spoke about her wedding plans with her boyfriend Pulkit Samrat. While the actress said that she has been open about her relationship with Samrat, anything beyond that is very private to her. Talking to ETimes, Kriti stated that she will answer it only to her parents, as she is extremely a private person. “But I am also someone who does not shy away from accepting what her reality is. When Pulkit and I started dating each other, I was very open about it. As open as I can be, I’ve already shared it with everyone. Anything beyond that is a very sacred part of the relationship for me, these are the things which are private and meant only for me and my family. Unfortunately or fortunately, I don’t allow anyone to enter that space. While I understand there is curiosity, the honest truth of the matter is that for me, it is a sacred part of my relationship and it is a private matter and I share it as much as I am comfortable with," she had said.