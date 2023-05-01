PICS: Rajkummar Rao and Janhvi Kapoor wrap up the shoot of Mr and Mrs Mahi; Fans say 'can't wait'

On Sunday, Janhvi Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao took to social media and informed fans about their upcoming film, Mr and Mrs Mahi. They wrapped up the shooting of the sports drama. It is one of the most-awaited films. Mr and Mrs Mahi will mark Janhvi and Rajkummar's second collaboration after Roohi. The actors took to their Instagram story and announced the wrap.

Janhvi Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao announce the wrap of Mr and Mrs Mahi

Janhvi shared a sunset picture with her fans and wrote, "It's a wrap. #MrandMrsMahi." Helmed by Sharan Sharma and backed by Karan Johar, the film revolves around cricket. Earlier, Janhvi was seen intensely prepping and honing her cricket skills for her part. She was even injured during the shoot of the film. Rajkummar too shared the update on his story and wrote, "And it's a wrap for us #MrandMrsMahi." Have a look:

The official handle of Dharma Movies also took to Instagram and shared a picture of the film's clapboard. Along with it, they wrote, "AND IT’S A WRAP FOR MR. & MRS. MAHI! Ready for the final innings, we’ll see you soon in cinemas near you!"

Soon after the news was shared, fans were seen expressing excitement. A fan wrote, "Can’t wait." Another fan wrote, "Excited To See."

The makers are yet to announce the release date of the film.

Work front

Apart from this, Janhvi has Bawaal alongside Varun Dhawan. It will mark her first project with him. The Nitesh Tiwari directorial is all set to hit theatres on October 6, 2023. She is also a part of Jr NTR's NTR 30. She recently started shooting for the film. On the other hand, Rajkummar has Stree 2 in the pipeline. He recently announced the film. It will also star Shraddha Kapoor, Aparshakti Khurana, Pankaj Tripathi and Abhishek Banerjee. He also has SRI co-starring Alaya F.

