PICS: Rajkummar Rao and wifey Patralekhaa indulge in cute social media banter leaving fans in awe

Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa are one of the most-loved couples in Bollywood. Their marriage in November last year has been called one of the best weddings by several of their industry friends. For the unversed, Rajkummar and Patralekhaa tied the knot in an intimate wedding ceremony in Chandigarh. The couple decided to embark on their new journey after dating for eleven long years. The actors’ fans love to see them together and are always left in awe with their cute social media banter.

Speaking of which, on Monday, Patralekhaa shared some pictures of herself on social media handle and captivated her husband’s attention. In three picture series, the actress is seen posing in front of a surreal view. Patralekhaa looks stunning in the photographs as she dons an oversized jacket and her uggs on her tour. Sharing it, Patralekhaa wrote, “Enchanting view…” As soon as Patralekhaa shared the picture, Rajkummar rushed to her comment section and wrote, “Enchanting girl” along with a red heart emoticon. Patralekhaa was quick to notice the compliment. In response to it, she wrote, “@rajkummar_rao miss you” along with heart emoji. Isn’t their social media banter super cute?

Take a look:

Today, Rajkummar Rao, Bhumi Pednekar and the team of Badhaai Do announce that the trailer of their film will be out tomorrow, i.e. January 25. Meanwhile, Pinkvilla also exclusively learnt that the social comedy directed by Harshavardhan Kulkarni is all set to see a release during the valentine’s day 2022 weekend. Our source revealed that Badhaai Do and the team have decided to bring the film to the big screen on February 11.

