PICS: Rajkummar Rao & Kriti Sanon's colourful scooty steals the show as they promote 'Hum Do Hamare Do'

Rajkummar Rao and Kriti Sanon are on a roll these days. The two actors are spotted in the city almost every day as they are gearing up for the release of their upcoming film ‘Hum Do Hamare Do’. Both Kriti and Rajkummar are putting their stylish foot forward every day as they are on a promoting spree these days. Today yet again the two actors were spotted in the city looking stunning as always but what stole the show was the colourful scooty that the actors were taking a ride on.