PICS: Rakul Preet Singh-Jackky Bhagnani celebrate Valentine's Day with their 'tribe' ahead of wedding

Love is something worth celebrating every single day. But Feb 14, Valentine's Day, holds a special place. Lovebirds worldwide express their deepest affection in unique ways, from surprise gifts to grand gestures. Bollywood celebrities join in, sharing glimpses of their celebrations and heartfelt messages. This year, stars showcased their love with pics and sweet moments. Rakul Preet Singh also wished beau Jackky Bhagnani ahead of their Feb 21 wedding.

Rakul Preet Singh posts a mushy picture with Jackky Bhagnani on Valentine's Day

On Valentine's Day, Rakul Preet Singh shared a sweet picture on her Instagram with beau Jackky Bhagnani, captioned, "Everyday, Forever Valentine." In addition to expressing love for her partner, she also extended warm wishes to her friends and tribe. Take a look:

The actress made sure to express her love for her family, whom she affectionately referred to as her lifelines, by sharing an adorable picture. Check it out:

Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani's wedding venue

According to a recent India Today report, a source close to Rakul and Jackky revealed that the couple has selected the ITC Grand Goa as their wedding venue. This decision underscores their preference for elegance and luxury. Situated amidst the serene surroundings of Goa, this expansive property offers an ideal backdrop for their intimate celebration.

As described on the ITC Hotel's website, the ITC Grand Goa boasts 246 rooms and grants direct access to scenic Arossim Beach. Spread across 45 acres of lush landscaped grounds, the resort features Indo-Portuguese architectural accents. Room rates at the ITC Grand Goa, as per Makemytrip.com, range from ₹19,000 plus taxes to ₹75,000 plus taxes per night.

Invitation card of Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani

The celebrity duo's wedding invitation is an absolute delight to behold! The first page bursts with a captivating floral arrangement, a fusion of charming pink and serene blue shades. And there's more—a plush white couch adorned with cozy blue and white cushions set against a backdrop of pristine white brick walls.

Turn the page, and you're transported to a breathtaking beach scene, complete with a vibrant blue door beckoning you in. Amidst this coastal bliss, the couple's logo shines brightly alongside the whimsical hashtag 'ABDONOBHAGNA-NI.' And that's not all—the next page unveils intricate details about their wedding ceremony, featuring a majestic mandap setup, with the grand announcement: Pheras on Wednesday, 21 February 2024.

According to ANI, the Doctor G actress and Mitron actor are taking eco-conscious steps for their upcoming wedding. They've engaged carbon footprint experts to ensure environmental sustainability, opting for digital invites and banning fireworks to minimize paper waste and air pollution. The experts will gauge the wedding's ecological impact and advise on planting trees to offset carbon emissions. Post-nuptials, the couple plans to actively participate in tree-planting efforts. Their relationship, confirmed in October 2021, is set to culminate in a green celebration.

Recently, an Instagram video captured the couple shopping for their wedding attire at designer Tarun Tahiliani's Mumbai store. Rakul posed with her parents, donning a chic black-and-white printed top with jeans and sunglasses, while Jackky opted for an all-black ensemble.

Jackky Bhagnani and Rakul Preet Singh's work front

Amid their wedding preparations, Jackky remains committed to his production ventures, notably the projects Bade Miyan Chote Miyan starring Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff and an untitled film featuring Shahid Kapoor. Meanwhile, Rakul is immersed in a hectic schedule of upcoming films, collaborating with industry stalwarts like Kamal Haasan, Ajay Devgn, and Arjun Kapoor.

Additionally, Pinkvilla's exclusive report suggests that the actress has been approached for the role of Shurpanakha in Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana alongside Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, and Yash.

