PICS: Ranbir Kapoor, Ahan Shetty, Shoojit & others play special football match in honour of Diego Maradona

A few days back it was reported that many celebrities from Bollywood and the TV industry will come together to play a special football match. The list of celebrities includes big names like Ranbir Kapoor, Ahan Shetty, Shoojit Sircar, Karan Wahi and others. These are the same names who are spotted playing football almost every Sunday in the city. Today’s game was special as the stars were playing the match in honour of the Argentina football legend Diego Maradona.

The pictures can see Ranbir Kapoor dressed in a dark blue jacket and blue shorts. He tied a black and white design bandana around his forehead and long socks till his knees. The actor was accompanied by other actors including Ahan Shetty, Aditya Seal, Karan Wahi, Vivian Dsena, Shoojit Sircar amongst the few. Everyone was spotted in action as they played football in all glory. This match was played at Jamnabai Grounds. The celebs team was playing against the team of all content creators like Beer Biceps, Zaid Darbar and others.

Take a look:

Just a few days back a biopic of the footballer Diego Maradona was launched. It is a 10 episodes biopic titled 'Maradona: Blessed Dream', that follows the triumphs and challenges of the legendary football player Diego Armando Maradona, from his humble beginnings in Argentina to his game-changing career through Barcelona and Napoli, and his role in taking his national team to win the World Cup in Mexico in '86. Diego Maradona passed away last year on November 25. He was 60 when he breathed his last.

