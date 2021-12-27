PICS: Lovebirds Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt walk hand in hand as they step out; Varun Dhawan & others join

Bollywood is buzzing with energy right now. With the year ending, the festive spirit is at an all-time high, and the hustling spirit is even higher for our B-Town stars. Recently, lovebirds Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt were spotted holding hands and looking absolutely in love at BKC. Other stars such as Varun Dhawan and Kartik Aaryan were also seen along with them. The whole gang sported a chill vibe as they stepped out in the city.

In the pictures, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir looked absolutely adorable in their twinning outfits. Ranbir looked handsome with his boyish charm in his head-to-toe black attire. Alia’s deep-cut sleeveless jumpsuit was an absolute winner. She carried it off amazingly and looked super pretty in it. Back to boys, Varun Dhawan sported a classy Dolce and Gabbana jumper. The orange and blue jumper really suited him and he paired it up with blue jeans. Kartik Aaryan, being the hottie he is, looked dapper in a shiny varsity blue jacket which he too paired up with light blue jeans and white sneakers. On the other hand, it seemed like Arjun Kapoor also matched with the black theme and was in a head-to-toe black outfit looking immensely smart and handsome.

Take a look at the pics:





On the professional front, Ranbir and Alia will be seen next seen together in Ayan Mukerji's Brahmāstra. Apart from that, Alia has a slew of projects in the pipeline. Currently, she is busy with Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani’s shoot, in which she will star alongside Ranveer Singh.

