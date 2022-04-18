PICS: Ranbir Kapoor clicked outside T-series office, gets back to work after his wedding with Alia Bhatt

All eyes are on Ranbir Kapoor ever since he has gotten married to Alia Bhatt. The actor was shooting for Luv Ranjan’s untitled next until a couple of days before his wedding day and now just a few days after his wedding celebrations have gotten over, the actor is back in action and has returned to work. The Sanju actor was spotted in casual attire outside the T-Series office today and we have to admit he looks smart and handsome.