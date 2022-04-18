PICS: Ranbir Kapoor clicked outside T-series office, gets back to work after his wedding with Alia Bhatt

by Prerna Verma   |  Published on Apr 18, 2022 12:30 PM IST  |  1.4K
PICS: Ranbir Kapoor clicked outside T-series office, gets back to work after his wedding with Alia Bhatt (Pic credit - Viral Bhayani)
All eyes are on Ranbir Kapoor ever since he has gotten married to Alia Bhatt. The actor was shooting for Luv Ranjan’s untitled next until a couple of days before his wedding day and now just a few days after his wedding celebrations have gotten over, the actor is back in action and has returned to work. The Sanju actor was spotted in casual attire outside the T-Series office today and we have to admit he looks smart and handsome. 

ranbir 1

ranbir 2

ranbir 3

