PICS: Ranbir Kapoor gives cool dude vibes in this all blue attire as he gets papped in the city

, who has been away from the city for a long time now to complete the shoot of Luv Ranjan's untitled movie, has become a constant sighting for the paps. Well, we are sure that no one is complaining about this. After last night where the shutterbugs clicked the actor for the first time, Ranbir greeted the paps with a folded hand. Today yet again, the actor was clicked outside a dubbing studio in the city, and he looked dapper in all blue attire.

As Ranbir Kapoor stepped out after the dubbing session, paps did not leave a chance to click the actor again. This time too, the Besharam actor got on the door of his car to wave at them. Ranbir could be seen wearing a full sleeve blue coloured T-shirt over light blue denim. All Ranbir fans know how much he loves wearing a cap; well, this time too, the actor was spotted wearing a cap, but he turned it around that he made him look stylish. The actor made sure that his mask was always on.

Take a look:

Yesterday, when he came out of the dubbing studio a photographer told him, "Bahut din baad mile", Ranbir folded his hands, showed a thumbs-up sign, waved and left in his car.

Recently a picture of Ali Bhatt surfaced on the internet in which the background wall apparently featured a picture of Ranbir and Alia wherein the lovebirds were seen sharing a mushy moment. It appeared to be like this pic was taken during one of their vacations, and Ranbir was apparently seen kissing Alia on her head as they shared a romantic moment. If the guess happens to be true, this pic is proof that Ranbir and Alia are head over heels in love with each other.

If this picture was not enough, had recently posted a picture of her wearing a cap and captioned the image as, "when you miss him, so you steal his belongings". This caption proves how much miss Bhatt missed her beau, who was away shooting for Luv Ranjan's upcoming movie.

What do you have to say about Ranbir Kapoor’s pictures?

