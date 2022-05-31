PICS: Ranbir Kapoor greets packed Vizag theatre for Brahmastra teaser launch with Ayan Mukerji, SS Rajamouli

Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra is only three months and a few days away and the makers are drumming up excitement for the mega film across India. After launching lead actor Ranbir Kapoor's first official look at an event in New Delhi n December, the makers headed to Vishakapatnam aka Vizag on Tuesday to launch the film's official teaser. The teaser was launched in several languages and Ranbir, Ayan along with SS Rajamouli did the honours .

Brahmastra is one of the most anticipated movies of 2022 and the makers finally unveiled all the pivotal characters of the film today with the official teaser. Ayan, Ranbir and SS Rajamouli received a thunderous welcome as they were showered with flowers at the Vishakapatnam airport.

The trio then headed to a theatre where the teaser launch was set to take place. Along the route, the filmmakers and Ranbir were presented with massive garlands as they emerged from the sunroof to acknowledge their fans. Soon after, they arrived at the theatre where a jam-packed audience of media and fans were waiting for them to launch the teaser.

Ranbir Kapoor took to the stage along with SS Rajamouli and Ayan Mukerji where they interacted with the audience and even answered a few questions. The mega event was a huge success as it also featured videos from actor such as Nagarjuna and Alia Bhatt who couldn't be present there.

Check out Ranbir Kapoor's photos from Brahmastra's Vizag event:

Have you watched Brahmastra's official teaser?

