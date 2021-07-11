PICS: Ranbir Kapoor, Riddhima and Manish Malhotra join Neetu Kapoor for post birthday celebrations

Neetu Kapoor's birthday celebrations continue. Ranbir Kapoor, Riddhima Kapoor and Manish Malhotra joined the actress for the party. Scroll below to see the pictures.

It's not over yet! ’s birthday celebration continues. The actress was joined by Manish Malhotra, daughter Riddhima Kapoor, son and some other friends for the party. The ‘Jug Jugg Jeeyo’ actress turned 63 on July 08. On Saturday, Riddhima took to her Instagram to drop pictures from the post-birthday celebrations. Manish Malhotra, Neetu Kapoor and Riddhima together smiled for a selfie. Posting the picture, Riddhima wrote, “The Crew”. Neetu donned a black outfit for the party and looked absolutely gorgeous.

While Riddhima looked stunning in white attire, Manish Malhotra opted for a black shirt. In another photograph, the ‘Ae Dil Hai Mushkil’ actor Ranbir also joined them. As usual, Ranbir looked dashing in casual attire. “Fam,” captioned Riddhima along with the snap. Neetu has been receiving good wishes ever since her birthday. Many of her friends, fans and followers have wished her on social media. Besides her daughter, Producer Ekta Kapoor also penned a lovely birthday post for Neetu and shared it on her Instagram handle.

Take a look:

On July 08, Neetu was joined by the Kapoor family to celebrate the day. Apart from her children Riddhima and Ranbir, Kareena Kapoor and Karisma Kapoor were present. Ranbir's girlfriend , sister Shaheen Bhatt too joined. Also in attendance was veteran Bollywood star Randhir Kapoor.

Talking about the work front, Neetu Kapoor will be making a comeback to the big screen after 8 years. She will next appear in Jug Jugg Jeeyo. Directed by Raj Mehta, the film also stars Anil Kapoor, and Kiara Advani. The movie revolves around two married couples, Neetu-Anil and Varun-Kiara.

Also Read: Inside Neetu Kapoor's birthday with Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor, Karisma and others; PHOTOS

Share your comment ×