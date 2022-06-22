PICS: Ranbir Kapoor sends his fans into a frenzy as he poses with them for selfies in Spain.

Ranbir Kapoor is making the hearts of his overseas fans beat faster. How you ask? Well, the actor is currently in Spain with Shraddha Kapoor shooting for Luv Ranjan's film. Amidst the hectic shoot schedule, the actor took some time out and met his fans who gathered at the hotel where he has been staying in Spain. Thanks to social media, we got to see all the happy photos that Ranbir clicked with his fans.

The actor can be seen sporting a simple blue shirt and a cap as he clicked selfies with fans who were super excited to meet him. In another set of photos, Ranbir can be seen in the hotel lobby interacting with fans as well as signing autographs. Thanks to these fans and fan clubs, we also get to stay updated on the actor's whereabouts during his filming schedule in Spain. One such fan also spotted Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor on set and managed to get a snap of the duo from a distance.

Check out Ranbir Kapoor's latest photos from Spain:

Just this week, Pinkvilla had also shared an unseen photo of Ranbir from Spain wherein the actor's beach avatar was on point. Donning a bucket hat, sunglasses and blue shorts, Ranbir was seen posing with a crew member. Don't believe us? Click the link below to check out the photo.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ranbir is soon expected to return to Mumbai and begin the promotions of his next film Shamshera which releases next month. Ranbir along with his co-actors Sanjay Dutt, Vaani Kapoor and director Karan Malhotra will be travelling to three different cities to launch the trailer of Shamshera.

