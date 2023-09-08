PICS: Ranbir Kapoor sports an uber cool look as he gets spotted posing for selfies with fan on New York vacay

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are one of the coolest couples in B-town. Even though they have a huge fan following on social media and fans never miss any of their PDA moment to praise, the couple loves to keep their personal lives low-key. Currently, Alia and Ranbir are having a great time vacationing in New York City with their daughter Raha Kapoor. Pictures and videos of the couple posing for selfies with their fans in the city keep coming every now and then from their fan clubs and paparazzi. Now, a while ago, a fan club of Ranbir Kapoor shared some pictures of the actor posing for selfies with a fan while sporting a super cool look.

Ranbir Kapoor gets spotted posing for selfies with fan on New York vacay

A fan club named 'ranbirkapooruniverse' shared some pictures of Ranbir Kapoor signing an autograph for a fan and also clicking selfies with her on his New York vacation. In the pictures, the actor can be seen sporting an uber-cool look as he wore a white sweatshirt, and grey trousers and paired them with a beret hat. While clicking for selfies, Ranbir can be seen flashing his cute smile. Have a look:

During their New York vacation, Ranbir and Alia were seen posing with a group of fans on the streets of the city. The pictures were shared by the same fan club on Instagram. The couple was seen smiling while twinning in black.

Alia Bhatt wore a black jacket over a black top, with matching jeans and went for minimal makeup. And, Ranbir was seen in a black tee with a matching leather jacket, paired with black pants.

A few days ago, a video a video of Ranbir and Alia exiting a restaurant went viral on social media. They waved at their fans, and also posed for selfies, before leaving the restaurant.

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's work fronts

Work-wise, Ranbir Kapoor will next be seen in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal. The film also stars Bobby Deol, Anil Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, and Triptii Dimri.

Meanwhile, Alia Bhatt who was last seen in Heart of Stone, and Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, has Vasan Bala's action thriller, and Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Baiju Bawra in the pipeline.

